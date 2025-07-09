Suspect in custody following suspicious death of Rupert woman

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Law enforcement officials in Minidoka County have apprehended a suspect as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of a Rupert woman on July 8.

Emergency services were dispatched to 1024 F Street after receiving a report of a woman found unresponsive and "cold to the touch." Upon arrival, emergency personnel quickly determined the circumstances surrounding the woman's death were suspicious. Rupert Police Chief Jeff McEwen stated in a Facebook post that investigators were immediately called to the scene and are actively "conducting an investigation into the circumstances that were discovered."

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a similar case, and Chief McEwen confirmed that Rupert Police Department officers are actively collaborating with Cassia County detectives.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office with the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Facebook that a suspect has been taken into custody. The Rupert Police Department later confirmed that a suspect is in custody in their investigation. While it remains unconfirmed if the suspect is the same individual for both agencies, Chief McEwen's statement could indicate a joint investigation between the departments.

Chief McEwen announced that additional information regarding the investigation will be released later on Wednesday.