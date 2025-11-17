Challis man faces sentencing Monday in Custer County murder case

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - The man charged with killing Patrick Shelton, 47, of Custer County, is scheduled to be sentenced in court on Monday afternoon.

Alan Douglas Bruce, 70, of Challis, was arrested in May on felony charges of murder and destruction of evidence related to Shelton's disappearance. According to court documents, Bruce told investigators that he admitted to dismembering and burning Shelton’s body and scattering the remains in the Salmon River.

The Custer County Sheriff’s office reported DNA and skull fragments were found in Shelton's truck in May, but the rest of his remains still haven't been found, even after a lengthy search by Custer County Search and Rescue.

Bruce entered an Alford Plea on October 23, 2025. By entering an Alford plea, Bruce admits that the evidence in the case is sufficient to prove his guilt, but he does not admit to committing the crime. The court will still sentence him as if he had pleaded guilty.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday at the Custer County Courthouse in Challis.