Economic Estimates Commission meets Dec. 12 and 15

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s Economic Estimates Commission (EEC) is holding its annual public meetings December 12 and 15 to estimate total personal income for the coming fiscal year.

The EEC shares this value with the Governor and Legislature so they can set spending limits.

On December 12, financial leaders and economists from across the state will provide information about the current state of the economy. This includes factors affecting personal income such as agriculture performance and demand, labor market conditions, and inflation.

The EEC meets again on December 15 to discuss the input. Then they’ll vote on the estimated total personal income for the state and publish it.

By law, the Commissioners at the Idaho State Tax Commission form the EEC, and the EEC must provide this estimate.

The meeting on December 12 begins at 1:30 p.m. MST, with the one on December 15 starting at 1 p.m. MST. The public is welcome to attend in person at the Tax Commission’s Boise office (11321 W. Chinden Blvd.), online, or by phone. For more information, visit townhall.idaho.gov.