More than 150 bikes awarded to students with perfect attendance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After two years, Phil Meador Toyota in Pocatello is bringing back its Pass Program for students in Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

The program gave away more than 150 bikes to students who attained a perfect attendance recorded during the 2019-2020 school year.

Bikes were bought locally in Pocatello and came in multiple sizes for students to pick from.

"We are just very happy to be able to present the kids with the bike they worked very very hard did a great job. Getting there on time with no tardies, no absences is not an easy thing to do, so we are just very happy to be doing the program and being involved with it and be able to hand out these bikes to the kids," Manager Jason Meador said.