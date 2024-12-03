Community comes together to build Salmon’s new elementary school

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon School District held a groundbreaking for a new elementary school yesterday. This comes after a $20-million bond for the school passed in May.

The school's total cost will come to about $29 million.

According to District Superintendent Jill Patton, $2.4 million from Idaho House Bill 521, passed in 2024, will be used towards the total expenses. She also explained how the community has come together, donating labor and supplies, to help with the rest.

"R&M Steel is supporting by donating the 70,000 square foot steel building," says Patton. "That is a significant value. We also have all the dirt work to prep the site being donated, and that also comes in at a several million dollar value."

Patton says the target date for the building's completion is the summer of 2026.