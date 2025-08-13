Skip to Content
Bonneville School District 93 opens new Transportation Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 celebrated the opening of its new Transportation Center. 

With the support of board members and the superintendent, the school district's transportation director, Pam Cripps, cut the ribbon for the new bus maintenance building on Wednesday night. 

District leaders said the new facility will centralize their fleet maintenance and streamline operations, as well as enhance safety. 

Superintendent Scott Woolsenhulme said they have been working for a long time to get the new building. 

Funding for the new facility came from savings when building Black Canyon Middle School. 

