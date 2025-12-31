Funding restored for Idaho’s community schools

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Education.

(BOISE) – The U.S. Department of Education announced today that the federal grant program supporting essential staff in Idaho’s community schools will continue, reversing a previous decision that had deemed the program ineligible for funding based on its perceived alignment with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).



The earlier decision would have frozen nearly $30 million in funding previously awarded to United Way of Treasure Valley (UWTV) as part of a five-year grant scheduled to run through 2028.



“This decision affirms that Community Schools are both effective and fully aligned with federal and state law, and that they reflect the values Idaho families care about most—strong schools and strong families,” said Superintendent Debbie Critchfield. “I’m grateful to the U.S. Department of Education for engaging in a thorough review and for continuing to support this essential program.”



The Full-Service Community Schools State Scaling Grant was awarded to UWTV in 2023 and provides $45.9 million over five years to support 65 schools statewide, including 47 rural public schools. The grant funds services that improve literacy and STEM achievement, expand after-school and career-technical programs, and strengthen access to mental health and family support services. Each organization is locally led by school districts in partnership with families and community organizations.

“This program works because it respects families as partners in education, and when parents have access to workforce training, healthcare, or adult education, their children benefit,” said Critchfield. “I want to thank United Way of Treasure Valley for its diligent work administering—and defending—this grant. Their leadership has made a real difference when it comes to strengthening our schools, our communities, and Idaho’s future.”



U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch previously submitted a letter to the Department of Education on December 18 in support of the appeal and in favor of keeping the program intact through its original five-year term.

“Idaho has long been a leader in rooting out DEI in our education system,” said Governor Brad Little. “I was pleased to learn the U.S. Department of Education restored Idaho’s grant funding after recognizing the work we have done to eliminate DEI in our programs. The decision confirms these funds were not being used to promote DEI initiatives.”



United Way of Treasure Valley had warned that the earlier decision placed more than 60 full-time staff positions at risk, including community coordinators who connect students and families with food pantries, dental clinics, mental health providers, job training, and GED programs.



For more information about Community Schools in Idaho, visit the Idaho Coalition for Community Schools at idahocoalitionforcommunityschools.org.