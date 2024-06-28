Pocatello wildfire gets close to homes, burns 10 acres

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A wildfire ignited near South Fifth Avenue on the south side of Pocatello.

The Pocatello Fire Department reported the fire burned approximately 10 acres near Katsilometes Road.

It was reported just before 2 p.m.

A firefighting aircraft was deployed against the wildfire dropping retardant and water on the fire.

The fire was burning just yards away from a home.

The department said there have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.