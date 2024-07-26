Containment moves up to 58 percent on Bench Lake Fire

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire officials said the Bench Lake Fire is 58 percent contained and acreage remained at 2,595.

Fire managers said Friday they will be reopening the Redfish Lake recreation complex in phases.

The complex has been closed since the Bench Lake Fire began on July 11, 2024.

Forest managers said the complex reopened at 8 a.m. Friday for employees. The complex will then reopen for visitors in phases to ensure an orderly return to normal operations at complex facilities:

Sunday – Redfish Lake Lodge will open to guests with existing reservations, and Mystic Saddles Outfitters will resume operations. Guests of the lodge and the outfitter will be allowed entry into the recreation complex.

Monday – Campers with existing reservations will be allowed to enter the recreation complex.

Tuesday – The complex will open to the general public.

Fire managers said weather condition on Thursday, July 26, were cooler and more humid than usual. Rain fell in the area and helped calm fire activity.

“Fire behavior may have been moderate, but we still have folks working hard and making good use of their time,” said Jake Williams, Great Basin Team 4 Operations.

The said crews also made progress on repairing lines and trails around Bench Lakes 1 and 2 by leveling out berms, pulling slash and vegetation over the disturbed area, and narrowing trails back to their original condition. These repairs will help the forest recover from any damages caused during line construction and return to its natural state. Firefighters removed equipment used during securing lines, such as hoses and pumps, around the north edge of the fire and patrolled existing containment.

Nine helicopters and 12 engines are being used for the fire.