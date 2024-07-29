Air quality expected to be in ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category due to wildfire smoke Monday afternoon

POCATELLO, Idaho - The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Power, Bannock, and Bingham counties.

DEQ is warning air quality will increase to the Unhealth For Sensitive Group category on Monday afternoon due to smoke moving in from surrounding wildfires.

Much of the smoke is coming from Oregon and California.

They said the Park Fire near Chico, California is causing most of the smoke in our area. The fire erupted to 370,000 acres.

The Unhealthy for Sensitive Group category means those who are sensitive to air particles may experience more health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.

Open burning is prohibited due to the air quality advisory for Power, Bannock, and Bingham counties.