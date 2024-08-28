Fire quickly controlled along I-86 near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—On Tuesday, Firefighters managed to control a brush fire along Interstate 86 near American Falls.

The fire started at about 6 p.m. by the Seagull Bay exit 44.

Some residents were asked to evacuate for a time as a precaution.

Witnesses told Local News 8 the fire was burning on both sides of the road and in the median.

In a Facebook post, the Power County Sheriff’s Office said, “As with the Michaud Creek fire, the response from firefighters from Power County and other communities has been outstanding. Thank you to all farmers, citizens and residents of the area for helping out as well. The list of agencies on scene is voluminous, however, we are grateful for their response.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.