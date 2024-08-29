Skip to Content
Fire Watch

Wapiti Fire grows to nearly 90,000 acres, community meeting set for Thursday evening in Stanley

Firing Operation Near Hwy 21 and FS 520 Road, 8-28-2024
Inciweb.wildfire.gov
Firing Operation Near Hwy 21 and FS 520 Road, 8-28-2024
Published 12:20 PM

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Wapiti Fire burning near Stanley grew nearly 19,000 acres Wednesday to a total of 89,714 acres.

Fire managers have announced a community meeting for Thursday, August 29, at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Community Building. The meeting will also be streamed live on their Facebook page.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for certain zones.

"Go" Status for Zone 1 and the lower section of Zone 2.
"SET" Status for Zone 2, which includes the city of Stanley.
"READY" Status for Zone 3 and the Casino Area.

Below is a map to showing the zones.

Stanley Area, Evening of 8-28-2024
Curtis Jackson

