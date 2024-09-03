FIRE WATCH: Evacuations continue for people near Hailey

Skip to Content
HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blaine County Sheriff's office have evacuated homes near the Glendale Fire is burning 5 miles southwest of Bellevue.

The fire is reported to have burned 10,681 acres has crews continue to create containment lines.

"The updated acreage is due to more accurate numbers and doesn't represent significant growth over night. The fire held through the night and did receive some precipitation over a majority of the fire. Crews continue to work on the fire," fire officials reported in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Blaine County Sheriff's office said they are working with BLM and local fire commanders to determine when it may be safe for residents to return to the area evacuated.

A map of the current evacuation levels in the Croy Creek and Rock Creek Canyons. Yellow is Level 2, be Set to evacuate at a moment's notice. Red is Level 3, where a mandatory evacuation has been ordered by the Sheriff. Courtesy of Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
