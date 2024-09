TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Highway 26/287 is closed between the East Boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. The closure is due to fire activity near the highway near Togwotee Pass. There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

Fire managers said crews are working to slow or stop the fire from jumping the highway to the east.

