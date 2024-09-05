FIRE WATCH: Firefighters work to control spot fires along Highway 26 on the Fish Creek Fire

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Highway 26/287 over the Togwotee Pass remains closed due to the Fish Creek Fire.

The fire which started on August 16 grew by 822 acres on Wednesday to a total 18,734 acres and is 59% contained.

Fire burning along Highway 26 on Sept. 4, 2024.

Fire managers said they continue to supress spot fires northeast of the highway ranging in size from very small to 1/10th of an acre. They are working to hold the fire edge along the highway.

Evacuations are still in effect for those on Brooks Lake Road, East and West Pinnacle Drive, and Breccia Drive in Fremont County, Wyoming.