Skip to Content
Fire Watch

FIRE WATCH: Firefighters work to control spot fires along Highway 26 on the Fish Creek Fire

Fish Creek Fire 1
inciweb.wildfire.gov
Highway 26/287 over the Togwotee Pass remains closed due to the Fish Creek Fire.
By
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:50 AM

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Highway 26/287 over the Togwotee Pass remains closed due to the Fish Creek Fire.

The fire which started on August 16 grew by 822 acres on Wednesday to a total 18,734 acres and is 59% contained.

Fire burning along Highway 26 on Sept. 4, 2024.

Fire managers said they continue to supress spot fires northeast of the highway ranging in size from very small to 1/10th of an acre. They are working to hold the fire edge along the highway.

Evacuations are still in effect for those on Brooks Lake Road, East and West Pinnacle Drive, and Breccia Drive in Fremont County, Wyoming.

MediaRelDailyUpdate_20240905_002416_final-1Download
pio_11x17_land_20240905_0450_FishCreek_WYBTF002416_0905dayDownload
Highway 26/287 over the Togwotee Pass remains closed due to the Fish Creek Fire.
Article Topic Follows: Fire Watch

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content