FIRE WATCH: Residents allowed to return home near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI)—The Custer County Sheriff's Office has moved Zone 1's evacuation status back to the SET. The other Zones which include Zone 2, 3, 4, 5 and Casino are in the READY status.

The Sheriff's office said all residents must obtain a pass from the Emergency Operation Office located behind City Hall between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Identification and vehicle information will be required. At 10:00 a.m., all passes will be allowed to proceed to your residence. Please stay alert and be cautious, as there will be heavy fire traffic in the area.

The Wapiti fire is estimated to be over 112,321 acres and 8 percent contained.

A community meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Community Building.

Below is the daily fire update.