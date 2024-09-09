Skip to Content
Fire Watch

Fish Creek Fire update: US 26/287 is open

Smoke from the Fish Creek Fire.
Emily Ficker, NFS
Smoke from the Fish Creek Fire.
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:29 AM

TOGWOTEE PASS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Fire managers have opened Highway 26/287 east of Togwotee Pass for free-flowing traffic. They said since there is a large presence of fire personnel and fire vehicle in the area, the maximum speed is 45 miles and hour through the fire area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. A Red Flag Warning indicates conditions cause wildland fire growth and rapid spread.

The fire has burned 23,911 acres and is 69% complete.

MediaRelDailyUpdate_20240909_002416_finalDownload
Article Topic Follows: Fire Watch

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content