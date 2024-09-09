Fish Creek Fire update: US 26/287 is open

TOGWOTEE PASS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Fire managers have opened Highway 26/287 east of Togwotee Pass for free-flowing traffic. They said since there is a large presence of fire personnel and fire vehicle in the area, the maximum speed is 45 miles and hour through the fire area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. A Red Flag Warning indicates conditions cause wildland fire growth and rapid spread.

The fire has burned 23,911 acres and is 69% complete.