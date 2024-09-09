Wapiti Fire Update: Small portion of Highway 21 opens for residents

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI)—The Custer County Sheriff's office has shortened the closure of State Highway 21 near Stanley, allowing some residents to return home without a pass.

On Sunday, the road closure was moved to the junction of Highway 21 and the road to Stanley Lake #455 (south) and Forest Service Road #653 (north). It was initially closed closer to the town of Stanley.

The fire was reported to be over 120,000 acres and 12% contained. Nearly 1,500 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Some resources were used to fight the Frog Fire, discovered in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area 11 miles northeast of Smiley Creek on Saturday. The Frog Fire has burned 76 acres and was caused by lightning.