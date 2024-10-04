Skip to Content
Wildfire burning near Boise cancels school, no evacuations yet

today at 10:20 AM
Published 10:36 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)— A wildfire burning near Boise has grown to over 2,000 acres since it started in the early morning hours Friday.

BLM said the fire is approximately 1 mile east of Boise on the north side of Highway 21.

The fire prompted some school closures for those near the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered, but pre-evacuation notices have been sent to homes in the Warm Springs area.

The Boise Fire Department said Idaho Power has turned off power as a safety measure.

BLM said fire crews are actively working to slow the fire progression.

