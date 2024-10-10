FIRE WATCH: New fire starts near Red Rock Fire

LATEST INFORMATION

The information below comes from fire managers daily updates.

RED ROCK FIRE - BLACK EAGLE FIRE - NAPIAS FIRE

(Reporter 10/10/2024)

Fire Size: 68,472 acres

Containment: 19%

Personnel: 512

Resources: 13 crews | 23 engines | 4 helicopters | 3 bulldozers | 6 Water Tenders

Red flag conditions yesterday continued to challenge firefighters. While there continued to be little fire growth on the west side in the Wilderness, other areas of the fire remained active. On the north side engines continued providing point protection and installing watering systems around Colbalt. On the south end, dozer line was reinforced near Moyer. A new fire start (Napias Fire) was discovered northeast of the Red Rock Fire in Napias Creek. Firefighters and aircraft responded until increased winds made it too dangerous for aircraft to fly in the late afternoon. The fire was last estimated to be around 15 acres.

Today dozers and equipment will continue to scout containment line placement on the east side heading south. Crews will also be securing and improving lines in Fourth of July Creek on the south side. Engines will finish installing sprinkler systems in Colbalt and other areas on the north side. As aircraft is able, it will be used to address the new fire in Napias Creek.

Closures (Oct. 7th)

EVACUATIONS ISSUED BY THE LEMHI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

ZONE 1 - REMAINS IN “GO” STATUS

ZONE 2 – REMAINS IN “GO” STATUS

ZONE 3 – REMAINS IN “GO” STATUS

ZONE 4 – REMAINS IN "GO" STATUS

ZONE 5 – REMAINS IN “GO” STATUS

ZONE 6 – REMAINS IN “READY” STATUS

Zone 1: Yellowjacket drainage

Zone 2: Cobalt to Forney

Zone 3: Forney to road #252 to road #103 and back to Moyer

Zone 4: Silver Creek, Rams Creek, and Camas Creek from Hammer

Creek to White Goat Creek

Zone 5: Cobalt to Blackbird and Leesburg.

Zone 6: US-93 corridor from Williams Creek to Elk Bend.

GARDEN FIRE

(Reported 10/10/2024)

Size: 9,533 acres

Containment: 0%

Personnel: 177

Resources: 14 Engines, 1 Type I Helicopter, 2 Type I Crew, 4 Type II Crews

Special Notes: The Salmon River Road and the Salmon River to float boating will remain open. NO stopping from SPRING CREEK to LONG TOM PICNIC AREA. Expect delays from the confluence of the Main Salmon River and Panther Creek and Cove Creek due to firefighting activity to allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently. The Salmon River Road could be closed due to fire behavior at any time. Be prepared to stay downriver.

Current situation: Firefighter and public safety is the number one priority for the Garden Fire. Fire managers are using a combination of full suppression and a point protection strategy (a wildfire response strategy, which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire) to minimize exposure to fire personnel while protecting identified values, including private property and Forest Service infrastructure.

The fire continues to grow in the Garden Creek drainage and to the ridge to the north, towards the Salmon River. Fire is currently holding in the upper reaches of Clear Creek; fire has backed down to Panther Creek between Bear Gulch and Clear Creek. In this area, the fire has moved into the grass and is holding. Between Lime Gulch and Garden Creek, the fire is holding in the bottom of the drainage. Small scale firing operations using an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) were used in Panther Creek to bring fire to the grass. The fire did not spot across the Salmon River.

Presence of firefighters, primarily in the Panther Creek and Salmon River areas on both a day and night shift, continues. There will be a heavy presence of firefighters along the Salmon River Road today and are ready to respond in case the fire spots over the Salmon River. Aircraft, both fixed wing and helicopters, will be used if weather and smoke conditions allow. Fire managers are continuing to look for opportunities to engage the fire direct as fuels and weather conditions change and it is safe to do so.

Evacuations: Lemhi County Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, and the Salmon-Challis National Forest have established three (3) evacuation zones for the Garden Fire.

Zone 1: From Cove Creek to Ebeneezer Bar, downriver along the Salmon River Road #030.

Zone 2: On Panther Creek Rd #055, a half mile south of Beaver Creek Rd #057 to the Salmon River Rd #030 confluence.

Zone 3: Panther Creek to Spring Creek to include private land up Spring Creek

ZONE 1 is in “GO” status

ZONE 2 is in “GO” status

ZONE 3 IS IN "SET" STATUS

Information on evacuation status can be found on Lemhi County’s website, https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/, under ‘News and Notices.’

PACK TRAIL FIRE

(Reported 10/10/2024)

Pack Trail Fire

Size: 67,376 acres

Containment: 60%

Personnel: 571

Community Meeting TODAY, October 10, 2024 at 6 P.M. at Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois

Operations – Yesterday, the Pack Trail Fire pushed into the area of Cowboy Camp, Strawberry Warming Hut and Fish Creek Guard Station near Union Pass Road. In addition to the sprinklers already in the area, retardant was dropped from aircraft to protect structures and slow the fire’s spread. Today crews will continue to build primary and secondary holding lines near the 553 road, and scout for natural and indirect holding features. The west side continues to slowly back down Burnt Ridge. Firefighters continue to install structure protection at Elk Track Ranch and in the Gros Ventre area. On the east side, firefighters reported calm fire behavior overnight. They continue to clean up and cool down the successful small tactical firing operation completed to protect the 540 road. Sprinklers and structure protection continue to be implemented in the Long Valley, Teton Youth Camp and Union Pass Subdivision areas. On the north side, there was no new fire activity, but some heat remains in the interior and smoke may be visible. Crews continue to patrol the area checking for new smoke and growth.

COMMISSARY FIRE:

(Reported 10/9/2024)

Size: 6,700

Location: Fourteen miles south of Swan Valley, Idaho on Commissary Ridge

Fire resources – 1 Helicopter, 2 engines, 3 crews, and miscellaneous overhead

Fire managers continue to actively engage on the Commissary Fire, which is burning within the Fall Creek Prescribed fire project area on the Palisades Ranger District. Starting today, efforts will be concentrated along Skyline Ridge Road to keep the fire within its designated boundaries. Please be mindful of increased fire traffic and drive slowly in the area.

The Commissary fire is burning at a low intensity resulting in several benefits including improving forest health, minimizing the spread of insects and disease, removing and reducing invasive species that threaten native species in an ecosystem, improving habitat for numerous species, recycling nutrients back into the soil and promoting the growth of aspen in the area.

While there are no current trail or area closures in place, forest visitors are encouraged to stay informed and exercise caution if recreating and hunting in the vicinity of the Commissary Fire area. Continue to be aware of fire spread, rolling debris, falling snags or trees, and periods of heavy smoke. Additionally, there will be an increase in traffic along the Skyline Ridge Road. Please slow down and use caution when driving.

To see the latest on other fires, visit inciweb.wildfires.gov