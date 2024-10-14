Report: Power pole ignited wildfire near Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Lands report say the Valley Fire that started east of Boise on Oct. 4 was caused by a power line.

Idaho Power officials said in a news release the cross arm of a power pole broke and likely caused an energized wire to contact the ground. The report found no evidence of rot or bug infestation and no visible alterations to the cross arm other than those necessary to support the line, they said.

The news release said Idaho Power inspected the line three times this year, including the cross arm that appears to have broken, and no issues were noted in either ground or helicopter inspections.

The Valley Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres and is 79 percent contained. It started about a mile from Boise on the north side of State Highway 21. The fire was visible from East Boise, burning mostly in grassy areas in the Boise Foothills. They said quick work on the initial attack stopped the fire from reaching nearby homes.