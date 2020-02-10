The time to apply for the Idaho Falls Junior Zoo Crew summer program is now

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Calling all teen animal lovers ages 14 to 17. This summer the Idaho Falls Zoo has a spot for you on the Junior Zoo Crew.

"It's very hands-on, it's very interactive, and it's very educational," said Idaho Falls Zoo education curator, Sunny Katseanes.

School may be out of session, but taking part in the educational program allows crew members to continue learning throughout the summer by exploring conservation, public speaking, and caring for the animals.

"Kids work together with kind of a partner sort of situation. They help out in the children's Zoo taking care of the animals down there, they work in our education department where they help with classes, and they do public presentations. They also bring out informational cards for the public, and then they also do some work with the keepers if they've been here for more than one year," Katseanes said.

The word 'educational' can turn away teens that don't even want to think about school in the summer, but the Idaho Falls Zoo isn't your ordinary classroom setting.

"It's very much a different way to learn this is a totally new take on education because it is very very hands-on. This is not sitting in a classroom, this is not doing tests and things like that," Katseanes said.

Each new applicant goes through a competitive application process for the program. This year the zoo will be taking two groups of 40 members for two six-week sessions.

Taking part in Junior Zoo Crew, helps teens stand out in their future education plans, "They know that it's a quality program, it is very well known and renowned in our community. A lot of the colleges look at it, a lot of employers look at it and say wow that's great because like I said, it is a competitive program," Katseanes said.

If you're interested in applying for the Junior Zoo Crew, there will be information meetings on February 11th and 12th at 6:30 pm in the Education Center located near the entrance of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

For more information about the Junior Zoo Crew, click here.