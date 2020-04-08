Community Food Basket receives tremendous donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Our neighbors in need are about to get a big dose of relief from food insecurity.

The Church of Latter-day Saints dontated 42,000 pounds of food that arrived Tuesday.

"This is just another effort to take care of our neighbors during this time of crisis. Dr. Fauci talks about the COVID-19 and he says we're gonna beat this thing with love. I truly believe that's what we're doing here. We're gonna beat this food insecurity with love and kindness," said John Strobel President of the south stake of communications for the LDS church.

The church says this 24 pallets of supplies is a critical way to conquer COVID-19.

"The church is helping as a partner to deliver needed foods to those who are most in need. We're so grateful to have the partnerships that we do with the community food bank and the various shelters so that we can get the food targeted right to the most in need," said Doug Nelson area director of communications for the LDS Church.

Organizers say this will make a major difference.

"It absolutely is really important right now, we feel like we're important all the time. Helping people keep their bellies full and keep their kids fed. Right now during this crisis, this is what we're built for. We are doing our best to try and meet the need as long as we can hand out food safely, and have the volunteers to do so we will continue to do it. We're really focused on getting people through this crisis," said, Ariel Jackson incoming executive director at the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.

And a familiar face steps out of retirement to document the big occasion.

Jay Hildebrandt, a former anchor with Local News 8, said he has never seen something quite like this.

"For years as a reporter, I would see stories of how the church would send large donations of food and supplies to victims of hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes and floods all over the world. Never did I think that I'd be seeing them need to send food here. Just a few hours up by I-15 from salt lake city to help us. We are just part of a larger effort, a small part of many faith groups and other organizations who are banding together at this time to try to feed those in need in this area," Hildebrandt said.

The community food basket says the truck and driver were also donated, and the truck was cleaned thoroughly before delivering the food.