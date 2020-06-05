Flood Warning and Flood Watch for the Teton River and Henry’s Fork

Idaho Falls

(KIFI/KIDK) With rising water levels in the Upper Snake River Plain and Teton Valley, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a warning and a watch.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Henry's Fork of the Snake River in Madison and Jefferson counties.

Flood watch for The Henrys Fork near Rexburg

from Monday evening to late Wednesday night.

At 9:15 AM Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.

Minor Flooding is possible.

Flood Stage is 9.5 feet.

Forecast…Flood Stage may be reached by Monday before midnight.

A Flood Warning and Flood Watch have both been issued for portions of the Teton River.

Flood Warning for The Teton River near Driggs.

from late Saturday night to Monday afternoon…Or until the Warning

is cancelled. At 9:30 AM Friday the stage was 3.7 feet.

Flood Stage is 4.2 feet.

Minor Flooding is forecast.

Forecast…Rise above Flood Stage by Sunday morning and continue to

rise to near 4.4 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below

rise to near 4.4 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below Flood Stage Monday morning. Impact…At 4.2 feet…or 1730 cfs…Lowland flooding occurs along

the river in the Teton River bottoms from Bates Bridge Sportsman`s

access down-river to Idaho Highway 33 and further down-river to

1000 North. Some river access boat ramps will be under water.

Water may cover a portion of 600 South or North Cedron Road.