Idaho Falls
By
today at 4:49 pm
Published 4:36 pm

Flood Warning and Flood Watch for the Teton River and Henry’s Fork

(KIFI/KIDK) With rising water levels in the Upper Snake River Plain and Teton Valley, the National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a warning and a watch.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Henry's Fork of the Snake River in Madison and Jefferson counties.

  • Flood watch for The Henrys Fork near Rexburg
  • from Monday evening to late Wednesday night.
  • At 9:15 AM Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.
  • Minor Flooding is possible.
  • Flood Stage is 9.5 feet.
  • Forecast…Flood Stage may be reached by Monday before midnight.

A Flood Warning and Flood Watch have both been issued for portions of the Teton River.

  • Flood Warning for The Teton River near Driggs.
  • from late Saturday night to Monday afternoon…Or until the Warning
    is cancelled.
  • At 9:30 AM Friday the stage was 3.7 feet.
  • Flood Stage is 4.2 feet.
  • Minor Flooding is forecast.
  • Forecast…Rise above Flood Stage by Sunday morning and continue to
    rise to near 4.4 feet by Sunday evening. The river will fall below
    Flood Stage Monday morning.
  • Impact…At 4.2 feet…or 1730 cfs…Lowland flooding occurs along
    the river in the Teton River bottoms from Bates Bridge Sportsman`s
    access down-river to Idaho Highway 33 and further down-river to
    1000 North. Some river access boat ramps will be under water.
    Water may cover a portion of 600 South or North Cedron Road.

  • Flood watch for The Teton River near St. Anthony
  • from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon.
  • At 9:15 AM Friday the stage was 5.3 feet.
  • Minor Flooding is possible.
  • Flood Stage is 6.0 feet.
  • Forecast…Flood Stage may be reached by Sunday afternoon.
