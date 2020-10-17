Police investigate pedestrian vs vehicle accident

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police report a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday shortly after midnight.

Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1600 block of S 25th East for a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle.

Preliminary reports state the driver was proceeding northbound on 25th East (Hitt Road) through an intersection with a green light when the pedestrian was struck as they were attempting to cross the roadway.

An ambulance transported the pedestrian to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.