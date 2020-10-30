Snake River Animal Shelter temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Due to unforeseen COVID-19 related circumstances, the Snake River Animal Shelter will be closed to volunteers and the public until Nov. 17, 2020.



Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director Kristin Sanger said a staff member tested positive and others have symptoms.

She plans to do a deep cleaning before reopening.

Sanger also promises all the animals will get daily care throughout the closure.

SRAS will reopen its doors on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. for adoptions and volunteers.