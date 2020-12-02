Phone scam in Idaho Falls area

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Many Idaho Falls residents have received targeted phone calls from individuals claiming to be an Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) employee or someone working on behalf of IFFD.

In some instances, the scammers have gone so far as to impersonate and use the name of an IFFD employee.

In the phone call, the individual says they are soliciting for an "emergency safety packet," "fire safety magnet" or other promotional item.

The fire department says this is a scam.

Idaho Falls Fire Department employees are not calling residents or businesses to solicit promotional material or to sell items.

If you receive such a phone call, do not give them any personal information over the phone, including debit/credit or checking account numbers.

"We thank the local businesses who called us today to alert us of the scam and are grateful to live in a community where people watch out for each other," Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

For questions or concerns, please call IFFD headquarters directly at (208) 612-8495.