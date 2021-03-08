Idaho Falls Zoo to open April 10

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo will reopen for the 2021 season on Saturday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m.

This season, Idaho Falls Zoo will be open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. including holidays.

Zoo officials said they expect a camel calf to join the zoo family very soon. The female camel, Zasu, is pregnant and expected to deliver any day.

Updates have been made to the Penguin Cove. Some include adding more viewing windows and installing a penguin selfie station.

Weather permitting, the zoo's red panda, Marvin, will be returning along with his new mate, Tia. They are hoping they will arrive before opening day.

There’s also a new fella in town. Diego is a guanaco (a relative of the llama) who joined the herd in the Patagonian Realm this winter. The zoo said he’s quite friendly and has made a big impact on the small guanaco herd.

At this time, the zoo plans to resume full operations this season including reopening the goat yard, hosting birthday parties and events and offering the Penguin Interaction Program. Education programs (camps, classes) as well as fundraisers like Zoo Brew and Boo at the Zoo are also anticipated to resume this year.

In terms of their COVID-19 procedures and safety precautions, they will be following recommendations established by Eastern Idaho Public Health and the City of Idaho Falls.