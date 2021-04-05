D91 wants another talk with superintendent candidate

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls School Board met in special session Monday morning to discuss its options for selecting a new Superintendent.



After an executive session, the board called on the Idaho State School Board Association, which has been leading the search effort, to arrange additional discussions with Dr. James Shank.



Shank was one of two original finalists for the job. Shank is the current superintendent of Cassia County Schools in Burley, Idaho. He has a bachelor’s degree in Special Education, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership.

