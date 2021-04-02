D91 resumes search for new superintendent

Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees is resuming its search for a new superintendent.

The board selected Eric Pingrey as the district’s new superintendent during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Pingrey notified the board Friday morning he was withdrawing his acceptance of D91’s offer.

The board has scheduled a special meeting on Monday, April 5, to discuss next steps in the search process.

Current superintendent George Boland is retiring at the end of the school year.