RC Willey announces Idaho Falls location

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - RC Willey Home Furnishings announced Tuesday it is building a new retail store in Idaho Falls.

The showroom will be a full-service retail location featuring furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics and floor coverings.

“We opened a store in Boise 22 years ago and it has been very successful,” RC Willey CEO Scott Hymas said. “For many years loyal customers from Idaho Falls have shopped our stores in Utah and asked us to move closer. We are thrilled we are coming to the area and this will become a destination store for customers up to 200 miles away in Idaho and Western Wyoming."

The new store will be located on 21 acres, just east of I-15 and south of Sunnyside Road. The store will feature approximately 115,200 square feet of showroom space and a 72,000 square foot warehouse. The Idaho Falls store will employ approximately 150 associates.

“The new store will be unlike anything people in the area have seen before,” RC Willey President Jeff Child said. “We feel this will be one of the most beautiful home furnishing stores in America. We’re excited to serve families in Eastern Idaho and do our part to help make their homes more comfortable and inviting."

The grand opening of the new location is targeted to be late in 2022.