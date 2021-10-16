Volunteers help The Haven shelter get ready to help others

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A number of people came out to help the Haven shelter get a refresh before winter.

Volunteers from the Idaho Falls Civitans, the Exchange Club, St. Vincent De Paul, and a local hockey youth group helped tear out the old playground and paint some of their rooms. They even had help from the Bonneville County Jail work detail.

The Haven is operated by Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and is located on South Yellowstone Hwy.

They are updating the transitional shelter to give it a more pleasing atmosphere for those who may use it.

"The Haven is key to part of the community that needs some help and the Exchange Club is all about helping the community and its in need and we have the volunteers and we wanted to help out the community," said Dan Kahl of the Idaho Falls Exchange Club.

The Haven's mission is to help families get back on their feet when hard times hit.

Not only does it give them a place to live, they also help their clients find the resources they may need.

They're still looking for families or groups to help sponsor a room, either by decorating or giving a donation.

You can contact the Haven at 208-523-6413.