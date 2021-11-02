Snake River Animal Shelter named 2021 Charity of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGWP) has named the Snake River Animal Shelter the Charity of the Year as part of its 2021 Torch Awards for the state of Idaho.

Three businesses were also named winners of the award.

Spectra Productions - Small Business of the Year

Renaissance Remodeling - Medium Business of the Year

Express Plumbing Heating & Air – Large Business of the Year

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBB bestows on businesses and charities operating within its eight-state service area. Winners are selected based on their commitment to operational integrity and ethical business practices.

“We were thrilled to receive more than 300 Torch Awards submissions this year from businesses and charities alike,” said Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBBGWP. “It was truly inspiring to learn how each business makes a daily commitment to not only uphold ethical business practices, but also embody the true meaning of integrity. We hope this recognition helps the winners and finalists stand out in their local communities and encourage more businesses to operate with those same principles.”

The Snake River Animal Shelter is the only non-profit animal sheltering facility serving all of Eastern Idaho.

“Our community needed a non-profit shelter that would offer education opportunities on the humane treatment of animals, as well as implement innovative programs to alleviate the problem of too many unwanted domestic animals,” Development Director Nora Paech said. “All of the animals that come to SRAS are given an unlimited length of stay, but our primary goal is to find every critter in our care a forever home as soon as possible.”

Torch Awards winners from each state were announced as part of a virtual ceremony held on Oct. 28, 2021.