Free movies this weekend at Centre Twin Theater

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Looking for something free to do this weekend with the whole family?

All movie screenings on Saturday and Sunday will be completely free at the Centre Twin Theater in Idaho Falls courtesy of Pluto TV.

The theater will be screening Venom and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Tickets for the free movies are available only at the Centre Twin Theater on a first come, first served basis. You can pick tickets up Monday through Friday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. or Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets will also be available ahead of each screening on a first come basis.

The screening schedule is below:

Saturday, 11/13

Clifford the Big Red Dog: 11:00, 1:40, 4:10, 6:50, 9:20

Venom: Let There be Carnage: 11:30, 2:10, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50

Sunday, 11/14

Clifford the Big Red Dog: 1:40, 4:10

Venom: Let There be Carnage: 2:10, 4:40

There will be free popcorn. You can find more information HERE.