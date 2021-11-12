Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
‘Brightest Star’ of Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For Idaho Philanthropy Day, Jim Pletscher was honored as the 'Brightest Star of Eastern Idaho.

That happened Wednesday during a statewide virtual event from the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

Pletscher was recognized for his time and energy spent improving the downtown Idaho Falls area.

On his own accord, he fixes up graffiti, shovels and sweeps sidewalks and much more.

In fact, he is becoming so well-known for his work there. He is often referred to as "Mr. Downtown.”

