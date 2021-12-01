Idaho Falls Zoo to host winter break camps for kids

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo will be hosting in-person camps for kids in grades K-7 during winter break.

The camp will be held on Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

These one-day camps provide fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals at your Idaho Falls Zoo.

The camps are listed below:

We Want Winter! (Grades K-1)Tuesday, December 21 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: While some animals hibernate, others celebrate! Did you know certain animals rely on cold winter weather to survive? Come find out who just can’t wait for the ice and snow.

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: While some animals hibernate, others celebrate! Did you know certain animals rely on cold winter weather to survive? Come find out who just can’t wait for the ice and snow. Where’s the Wildlife? (Grades 2-3) Wednesday, December 22 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Mother Nature seems quiet in winter, but don’t be fooled! Discover where wildlife goes when the weather gets frosty, then go behind the scenes to see zoo animals in winter housing.

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Mother Nature seems quiet in winter, but don’t be fooled! Discover where wildlife goes when the weather gets frosty, then go behind the scenes to see zoo animals in winter housing. Zoo Engineers (Grades 4-5) Wednesday, December 29 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Come investigate amazing animal engineers and explore how humans can learn from their designs!

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Come investigate amazing animal engineers and explore how humans can learn from their designs! Explore Zoo Careers (Grades 6-7) Thursday, December 30 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Thinking about having a job at a zoo? This camp will explore the zookeeper’s world and what it takes to work at a zoo. Campers will also learn about other careers you can have at a zoo.

Registration is now open! Be sure to sign into your account for membership discounts. For more information, click here or visit https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/847/Winter-Break-Classes

The zoo will be following City of Idaho Falls and East Idaho Public Health COVID-19 policies in effect at time of camp. Questions? Contact Augusta Grumdahl, Zoo Educator, at agrumdahl@idahofallszoo.org or call (208) 612-8254.