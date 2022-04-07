Pot hole season is back: What cities are doing to help fill them

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's the time of year where pot holes are popping up all over the roads. These craters come in all shapes and sizes, but some of them may be a big cause for concern.

"Those that are going to cause you to swerve or are bigger, you know, the safety concerns, those are the ones we need you to call us and report them immediately and we'll get them taken care of," PIO Kerry Hammon said.

Hammon says reporting a pothole can be a simple process.

"There are two ways to report potholes. You can either go to the City of Idaho Falls website and is pinned to the homepage of that website and click on that."

She says the website, found here, can let people know which streets are covered by the city or Bonneville County.

She says the other way to let Idaho Falls know about pot holes can be a little quicker.

"If there is a pothole that is obviously causing a safety concern, giving us a call immediately is the best way to get a hold of us," she said.

Once reported, Hammon says the city will get them as quickly as possible depending on safety issues.

"If it's a safety concern, it is within that one day if you report a pothole, that's not a safety concern through our website. It may take a day or two to get to that so it is a little bit longer from our website," she said.

Each city has a website where you can find a way to report potholes or reach their public offices.

Idaho Falls

Website: https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/375/Report-a-Pothole

Phone: (208) 612-8490

Rexburg

Website: https://laserfiche.rexburg.org/Forms/mU1ux

Phone: (208) 359-3020

Pocatello

Phone: 208-234-6163