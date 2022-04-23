Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 12:05 AM
Published 11:47 PM

​​​​​Fire destroys Bonneville County home

​​​​(BONNEVILLE COUNTY - KIFI ) Fire crews worked to extinguish a Saturday night house fire just outside the Ammon city limits.

Firefighters were called just before 10:30 p.m., to a home at the corner of Moonstone Drive and Greenwillow Lane.

The home appears to have suffered severe damage throughout the structure, with the worst damage seen in the garage and kitchen side of the home. An RV in the driveway was also heavily burned and damaged.

There is no word on what caused the fire and there is no word if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

