Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
Published 10:12 AM

Make-A-Wish Idaho to grant miniature cow wish to Idaho Falls girl

Make-A-Wish Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Thursday, Make-A-Wish Idaho will be granting a wish to have a cow to a 6-year-old Idaho Falls girl with a genetic disorder.

Avery’s wish cow is a 300-pound purebred lowline angus. The bovine named Hope will live one mile away from Avery on a pasture owned by her grandparents.

As part of the wish, Make-A-Wish Idaho has installed a fence around the land and a shelter for the four-legged ruminant. Avery is an animal lover and always wanted a small-statured cow that she’d be able to look in the eyes and take care of. She has previous experience working with the animals that her grandparents own.  

“A wish for a cow is an unusual one to be sure," Make-A-Wish Idaho Regional Director Julie Thomas said. "However, we grant a variety of pet wishes each year. Puppies are the most popular, but we also grant wishes for cats, rabbits and even ponies. Avery wanted a cow and that was what was going to make her happy, so we made it happen.”  

Make-A-Wish Idaho had plenty of help granting this one-of-a-kind wish. Independent Fence Company in Rexburg donated the entire fence and Rumors Pub in Pocatello helped raise money in honor of Avery’s wish.  

Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content