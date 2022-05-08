Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee to meet in May

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s Eastern Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will meet May 23, 2022 at the Forest Supervisor’s Office located at 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Agenda items include electing a chairman, approving operating procedures, consideration of project applications for Secure Rural School funding and reviewing and allocating funds for different project proposals on public lands.

“Resource Advisory Councils are critical elements of our collaborative approach to public land management,” Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling said. “Their diverse perspectives provide us insight to project development and implementation, and we thank them for volunteering their time and talents to improve public lands at the local level.”

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

The Eastern Idaho RAC was established in 2001 and is looking to distribute $600,000 dollars for projects on the Forest within an 11-county area. The committee provides input on projects that enhance forest health and economic improvements to the local community. Funds can be used for projects on the Forest or adjoining private lands that provide benefits to National Forests. To learn more about this successful partnership and to access information regarding the projects the committee will be reviewing HERE.

Meetings are open to the public, and attendees may address the RAC from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. Individuals wishing to make an oral statement at the meeting should request in writing by Friday, May 6, 2022, to be scheduled on the agenda. Individuals who would like to bring related matters to the attention of the committee may file written statements with the committee staff before or after the meeting. All requests must be sent to Bill Davis, RAC Coordinator, P.O. Box 46, Dubois, ID 83420; by email to william.davis6@usda.gov, or via facsimile to 208-374-5623.