Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 10:54 AM
Published 11:20 AM

Silver State Fair is back in Idaho Falls

PxHere

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Silver State Fair has set up it's rides and is ready for fun this week.

The fair is located in the southwest parking lot of the Grand Teton Mall at 2300 E 17th St in Idaho Falls. Silver State has included games and rides for all ages on the grounds.

The fair will run on from Wednesday until Sunday. Unlimited ride bracelets are $30 each and can be purchased online HERE. Individual tickets are also available. The fair is open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and then from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content