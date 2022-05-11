Silver State Fair is back in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Silver State Fair has set up it's rides and is ready for fun this week.

The fair is located in the southwest parking lot of the Grand Teton Mall at 2300 E 17th St in Idaho Falls. Silver State has included games and rides for all ages on the grounds.

The fair will run on from Wednesday until Sunday. Unlimited ride bracelets are $30 each and can be purchased online HERE. Individual tickets are also available. The fair is open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and then from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.