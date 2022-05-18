Idaho Falls Airport now has flights to Orange County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday, the Idaho Falls Airport sent its first direct flight to Orange County, California.

Allegiant Airlines will provide the service daily.

The airport director says this is all a part of helping to gain more direct flights to various airports. Just last year, Idaho Falls Airport introduced direct flights to Seattle and Dallas-Ft. Worth airports via Alaskan Airlines and American Airlines. So, the best way for the airport to accomplish these direct flights has been to welcome more airlines into their airport. Idaho Falls currently has five airlines that fly into the city.

Idaho Falls Regional Airport had it's busiest quarter of any year in the past three months. The airport plans to add additional direct flights soon to Boise.