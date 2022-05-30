Field of Honor Memorial Day ceremony

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – All the festivities happening at the Field of Honor at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls have led up to their big Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday.

This celebration will include the posting of colors, pledge of allegiance, a Memorial Day tribute and music.

Rain or shine, officials say they will continue forward with the scheduled activities and program.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. and is scheduled to end around 4:00 p.m. with picking up and taking down the flags.

Various events have been happening here all weekend to honor and remember America's fallen heroes.

This year, the Field of Honor Memorial is celebrating their 10th year anniversary.