Idaho Falls splash pad ribbon cutting set Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off a summer of fun with Idaho Falls’ first splash pad at a ribbon cutting at Reinhart Park Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The anticipated splash pad had a soft opening in September 2021 and gave residents a sneak peek of the facility. While winter weather kept the water off, the splash pad is ready for full operations this summer.

“We are thrilled to have this new amenity for our residents,” Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “Last year’s soft-open was a huge success and now that the splash pad is officially open, we know our community will love this new addition.”

The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to play on the new splash pad with the ribbon cutting. Guest will be able to enjoy hotdogs, music and good old summertime fun as part of the celebration.

In addition to the splash pad, the city also installed new restroom facilities as well as a new parking lot to accommodate guests at the park. The old swimming pool at Reinhart Park was closed in 2014 due to irreparable conditions with the concrete. Restroom facilities that adjoined the pool were also removed due to their dilapidated condition.

“This new facility will serve Idaho Falls residents for years to come,” Holm said. "I know the splash pad is just one of our continued efforts to provide our community meaningful and enjoyable recreation facilities."

Guests at the ADA-accessible splash pad can interact with 12 different settings or displays that run in three-minute cycles. The splash pad turns on through a push button on site, allowing the facility to operate while people are actively using the features.

New landscaping, a brick wall, trees and a sun-shading area with picnic tables surround the splash pad, giving our community an inviting and welcoming place to spend time outdoors.

It’s expected the new splash pad will run from 10 a.m. to sunset.

The Idaho Falls City Council approved the new splash pad in August 2020. The city approved $300,000 for the construction of the new splash park and an additional $200,000 for the new restrooms and the addition of a parking lot for residents.