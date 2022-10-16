Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
DEQ preparing draft 401 water quality certification for County Line Hydroelectric Facility

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is preparing a draft 401 water quality certification for the County Line Hydroelectric Facility – Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Docket No. P-14513.

The proposed facility, which would be located on the Snake River in Jefferson and Bonneville counties, is filing for a new license with FERC.

DEQ received a request on October 8, 2022, to certify that the County Line Hydroelectric Facility complies with state water quality standards. Under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act, the project must be certified by the state within one year of receipt of the request before it can be licensed by FERC. DEQ has until October 8, 2023, to certify the project.

DEQ anticipates preparing a draft certification and will seek public comment once the draft is completed. To be notified of upcoming public comment opportunities, subscribe to DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

