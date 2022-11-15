East Idaho Community Band is getting back together

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two year intermission because of COVID-19, the East Idaho Community Band, formerly known as Idaho Falls Community Band, is getting back together.

They will be performing their first concert since the hiatus, which is free for the public to attend.

It will be held at the Rocky Mountain Middle School Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m.

The concert's theme is 'Proud Heritage.' Daniel Baldwin, Conductor of the East Idaho Community Band, says, "It's kind of a post-Veteran's Day concert. But it's a mix of all different kinds of music."

You can expect pieces from the Lion King, American Classics like the 'Star Spangled Banner,' and more.

Baldwin and the band wanted to use their concert as a way to honor and thank our veterans.

If you have an instrument you like to play, the band is inviting new members to join.

"We want as many people from the community to come in and join us, and have an opportunity for music making and fellowship in the community," Baldwin said.

The band consists of all wind and percussion instruments.

Those interested in joining the band can contact Baldwin at his email baldwind@d93.k12.id.us.

Those wanting to attend the concert can just show up to the auditorium on performance night.