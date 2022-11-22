Local print company plants 20,000 trees for reforestation initiative

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In July 2021, AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls joined the PrintReleaf organization to become forest neutral by planting a tree for every 8,000 sheets of paper used and printed at AlphaGraphics.

As of Nov. 1, AlphaGraphics has hit their goal with 20,000 trees reforested around the world.

This goal was set at the beginning of the partnership and quickly became a company-wide initiative with all employees and customers.

PrintReleaf is the world’s first technology platform that automatically converts paper footprints into actual trees. As customers print through AlphaGraphics, the company actively replants trees where the planet needs it most.

“We couldn’t have hit our 20,000 goal without our incredible customers who increased our paper footprint,” Jackson AlphaGraphics center owner Lynn Nelson said. “Because we use resources from the earth to create our products, it’s our mission to avoid disrupting the natural life cycle through reforestation.”

“Because of you and your business, trees are planted in the Dominican Republic, Brazil, India and throughout the globe.”

As AlphaGraphics sells paper products to loyal customers, its technology platform tracks how much is being used. By reverse calculating, it measures how many trees can be planted, knowing that 8,300 sheets of paper make up one tree.