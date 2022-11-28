Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Mountain America Center is opening its doors for the first time to the public on Monday, Nov. 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This new event center is located at 1690 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.

Guests can enjoy self-guided tours throughout the entire venue, including Hero Arena, the Blue Cross of

Idaho Conference Center, front of the house, back of house, Silver Star Sky Deck and the premium seating areas.

Those in attendance can also take a picture with the Zamboni, meet the Idaho Falls Spud Kings

hockey players and be the first to enjoy our world class food and beverage from our concession stands.

For the grand opening, there is no admission charge, but food and beverages will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.

This public open house will be part of a weeklong celebration to commemorate the Grand Opening of the

Mountain America Center, Hero Arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in Idaho Falls: