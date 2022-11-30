Idaho Falls Zone A snow plowing on hold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After receiving an updated weather advisory from the National Weather Service Wednesday morning calling for an additional 4-6 inches of snow over the next couple of days, the City of Idaho Falls is holding off on plowing Zone A (center of the city).

Zone A was previously scheduled to be plowed Wednesday and Thursday.

The older roads in Zone A were built back when households typically only had one vehicle and both the driveways and roadways were more narrow. Today, most of those households have more vehicles which necessitates on-street parking.

"Asking homeowners in Zone A to move their vehicles and find alternative parking multiple times is very challenging for the homeowner. This explains why we are holding off on plowing Zone A until after the next snow storm when we can plow it all once," Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. "We will continue addressing problem areas and will have an updated schedule and more information out later today. Please watch the City of Idaho Falls’ website, download our mobile app, and/or follow local media outlets for updates."