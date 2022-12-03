Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - One westbound lane of Sunnyside Road will be closed to motorists this Sunday, Dec. 4.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to slow down and use caution around utility workers.

Utility work on the northernmost lane of Sunnyside Road will span the length of the roadway, from S Yellowstone Hwy into the foothills, and will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Barring unforeseen conditions, the work will be done the same evening.